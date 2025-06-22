Aid continues to flow Into Gaza, Israeli agency reports

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 22 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli agency COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories: Judea and Samaria and towards the Gaza Strip), released its weekly report for June 15-21 2025.

COGAT reported that aid is entering the Gaza Strip through 2 main efforts: complementary aid through the UN and international organisations, including flour for bakeries, food for kitchens, medical supplies, baby food and formula, and more, without any quantitative limit. Aid also enters directly into distribution points and is distributed by international organisations to the populations.

Food: In recent days, hundreds of trucks have entered Gaza, including significant quantities of food and flour for bakeries. Part of this aid has been collected by UN agencies. Israel continues to assess the situation in cooperation with the international community and take steps to address challenges in providing humanitarian response to the civilian population in all parts of the Gaza Strip (including the opening of Zikim crossing, facilitating movement in alternative routes, and more).

Water in Gaza is available from waterlines from Israel, desalination plants, and local pumping facilities. The amount of water available is 31 liters of water per person per day in northern Gaza and 43 liters of water per person per day in southern Gaza.

Medical response: 17 Local Hospitals + 11 Field Hospitals are operating in Gaza | Most of the medical supplies are available. ~36,000 Patients and escorts transferred to third countries for medical treatment. Over the past week, 69 to Jordan through the Allenby crossing and 64 to Italy through the Ramon airport.

Humanitarian personnel rotations take place regularly. (ANI/TPS)

