Air Asia flight makes emergency landing at Lucknow after bird hit
By IANS | Published: January 29, 2023 04:33 PM 2023-01-29T16:33:08+5:30 2023-01-29T16:50:32+5:30
Lucknow, Jan 29 A Kolkata-bound AirAsia flight made an emergency landing at Lucknow airport after suffering a bird hit soon after take-off on Sunday, an airline official said.
All the around 170 passengers on the Airbus aircraft are safe, the airline said.
"Flight i5-319, scheduled to operate from Lucknow to Kolkata, encountered a bird strike during the take-off roll. As a result, the aircraft returned to bay and was grounded for detailed inspection," an AIX Connect spokesperson said.
The airlines is making arrangements for accommodating the passengers on another flight.
