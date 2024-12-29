Air Canada Flight Makes Dramatic Landing at Halifax Stanfield International Airport; Video Surfaces

Air Canada Flight 2259 made a dramatic landing at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Nova Scotia on Saturday night, December 28. The incident took place when its landing gear malfunction caused the wing to scrape the runway, igniting a fire.

No casualties or injuries to passengers in the aircraft. Emergency teams, including fire bridges, responded to the situation and doused the blaze. The incident occurred just hours after the South Korean plane tragedy in which 179 passengers on board were killed when Jeju Air Flight 7C2216 erupted into flames at Muan International Airport after its front landing gear failed to deploy due to a suspected bird strike.

A passenger recorded a dramatic incident in an Air Canada Aircraft after part of the plane caught fire while skidding along the runway at a 20-degree angle until the pilots managed to stop it, and then they were forced to run off.

A passenger onboard described the dramatic event: "The plane started to tilt at about a 20-degree angle to the left, and as that happened, we heard a loud noise almost like a crash as the wing scraped along the pavement, along with what I presume was the engine."

The 73 passengers all managed to escape within two minutes, and no one was badly injured, with only minor injuries reported.