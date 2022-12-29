Air India Express issues covid guidelines for travellers coming from UAE

Air India Express travellers from the United Arab Emirates(UAE) to India are required to complete their COVID 19 vaccination doses and take other precautions like using masks and physical distancing as per the new COVID-19 guidelines issued by airlines.

The recommendation has advised all the visitors to complete their immunisation as per approved in their country. The children below 12 years of age are exempted from post-arrival random testing under the guideline."All guests should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against COVID-19 in their country. All guests should preferably use masks and follow physical distancing on flights/travel and at all points of entry," the official Twitter handle of Air India Express tweeted. Owned by Air India, the Air India Express, is India's first international budget carrier that offers flights to the Middle East and Southeast Asia. The children passengers have to undergo the testing after arrival and they will get the required treatment if they show COVID symptoms.