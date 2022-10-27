Air India Express launches Vijayawada-Sharjah direct flight

New Delhi, Oct 27 Air India Express on Thursday announced the launch of a direct flight from Vijayawada to Sharjah. The inaugural flight is scheduled to take off on October 31.

Presently, Air India Express operates flights from Vijayawada to Muscat and Kuwait with B737-800 NG aircraft.

"We are happy to announce the debut international service of Air India Express between Vijayawada and Sharjah. After the pandemic's two arduous years, the India-Gulf aviation sector has seen a smart recovery, bouncing back to almost pre-pandemic levels. For those travelling to the UAE, particularly to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, the direct service to Sharjah will be a huge benefit with a well-timed flight," said Aloke Singh, CEO, Air India Express.

The inaugural fare for the Vijayawada-Sharjah route begins at Rs 13,669, while those for the Sharjah-Vijayawada route begins at AED 399 (Rs 8,948).

