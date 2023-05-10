Air India extends deadline for pilot contracts amid union opposition

New Delhi, May 10 Air India has decided to extend the deadline for pilots to accept the revised compensation structure, despite facing opposition from two unions, according to sources.

This development follows the May 4 town hall meeting organised by the flag carrier where the concerns of numerous pilots were addressed.

The sources revealed that during the meeting, approximately 800 pilots who had not yet agreed to the new compensation structure, were in attendance.

The meeting was presided over by Air India's Chief of Operations, Captain Rajwinder Singh Sandhu, who is also a pilot.

In response to requests from the pilots, who had previously declined the revised compensation structure, the airline has granted an extension until the end of this week to sign the new contracts.

Meanwhile, the two pilot unions the Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) and the Indian Pilots Guild (IPG) convened a joint meeting on Tuesday to discuss the airline's revised compensation structure.

According to a source, a significant number of pilots remained resolute in their stance of not signing the new contracts.

Recognising the ongoing deliberations and concerns raised by the pilots, the airline has decided to extend the deadline for pilots to reach a decision regarding the new contracts.

The extended deadline now allows pilots until the end of this week to make their choice, whereas the original deadline for accepting the revised compensation structure was set for April 30.

To address the new service terms and chart the path forward, the unions held a joint virtual meeting, bringing together their respective members.

"The purpose of this meeting was to discuss the revised compensation structure in detail and determine the future course of action," said the sources.

On April 19, the ICPA and IPG had rejected the new pay structure proposed by the airline.

The primary bone of contention is the reduction in the flying allowance from 70 hours to 40 hours every month under the new structure, which the pilots believe is unfair.

The two unions have warned of possible "industrial unrest" if the management goes ahead with the new terms without their consent.

While Air India has stated that it will "continue to engage with the remainder of its staff", the airlines have taken a tough stance on the issue, saying that there were "no recognised unions in Air India."

The pilots' union has instructed its members to reject the new employment conditions and wage structure offered by the management.



