Air India unveils first look of A350 aircraft

New Delhi, Oct 7 Air India on Saturday unveiled the first look of its A350 aircraft following its rebranding and the introduction of a fresh logo and livery, following its acquisition by the Tata Group.

“Here's the first look of the majestic A350 in our new livery at the paint shop in Toulouse. Our A350s start coming home this winter,” the flag carrier said in a post on X.

The latest pictures captured at the paint shop of Air India’s workshop in Toulouse, France.

The A350s will start arriving this winter.

In August, Tata Sons-owned Air India revealed its updated logo and livery, which will coincide with the delivery of brand-new A350 aircraft in December 2023.

During an event in Delhi, the airline explained that its new logo, referred to as 'The Vista,' draws inspiration from the apex of a golden window frame, symbolizing boundless opportunities, forward-thinking, and the airline's assertive and optimistic vision for the future.

This fresh emblem takes its cues from the timeless and iconic Indian window shape, historically associated with Air India and seen as a symbol of 'Window of Opportunities'.

