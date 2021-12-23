AirAsia India expects full-traffic recovery in 2022 sans 3rd Covid wave
By IANS | Published: December 23, 2021 05:42 PM2021-12-23T17:42:03+5:302021-12-23T18:00:16+5:30
New Delhi, Dec 23 Tata Sons-backed AirAsia India expects full passenger traffic as well as capacity recovery in ...
New Delhi, Dec 23 Tata Sons-backed AirAsia India expects full passenger traffic as well as capacity recovery in 2022 sans a third Covid wave triggered via the Omicron variant.
In a conversation with , Ankur Garg, Chief Commercial Officer, AirAsia India cited that overall airline industry is operating at 83 per cent pre-Covid levels and the traffic has been recovering at a fast rate.
"Festive period beginning October saw a significant bounce back in passenger traffic which is continuing till the year-end."
Besides, he cited that 'Visiting Friends and Relatives'
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app