Airbus' A320 software recall unlikely to disrupt flight schedules in South Korea: Ministry

Seoul, Nov 29 Over 40 Airbus A320-series aircraft currently operating in South Korea are subject to a global software-related recall, but the issue is unlikely to trigger major flight delays or cancellations domestically, according to the transport ministry on Saturday.

On Friday, Airbus issued a large-scale recall order of its A320 family of jets after identifying a software flaw capable of causing severe flight-safety issues, including unintended rapid descent.

According to the ministry, five Korean carriers -- Korean Air, Asiana Airlines, Air Busan, Air Seoul and Aero K -- operate a total of 80 A320-family jets. Of those, 42 units were subject to the recall measure.

The ministry said it relayed an emergency directive issued by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to global aviation authorities to ensure affected aircraft undergo immediate software replacement or modification before continuing operations to domestic airlines.

Yoo Kyung-su, director-general for aviation safety at the ministry, said the update takes "less than an hour per aircraft," adding that about half of the affected jets had already been updated as of Friday and all updates would be completed by Sunday morning, Yonhap news agency reported.

An Asiana Airlines official said 17 of its 24 A320-series jets require the software fix, noting that all updates can be completed during regular ground time, with "no impact on the flight schedule."

Meanwhile, Air travel is set to face disruptions this weekend as 6,000 Airbus A320 family aircraft have been grounded for a mandatory software update. Airlines worldwide are expected to complete the upgrade by early next week.

Operations are expected to normalise by December 1 or 2.

This global move comes after a safety investigation into a JetBlue flight incident that occurred on October 30.

The aircraft, operating from Cancun to Newark, suddenly pitched down mid-air, injuring 15 passengers. The plane was later diverted to Tampa, where several travellers received medical care.

According to the US National Transportation Safety Board, the unexpected nose-down movement was linked to a fault in the flight control system triggered by a switching event. Based on this finding, regulators, including the European Aviation Safety Authority, along with Airbus, issued mandatory action requiring airlines to update the affected systems.

Globally, around 6,000 A320 aircraft will require updates. For newer models, the upgrade could take less than 30 minutes with a standard software loader. However, older aircraft may need additional hardware-related changes, likely increasing the duration of the process and temporarily impacting flight schedules.

