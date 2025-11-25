Airlines on alert as Ethiopian volcano ash drifts toward India

New Delhi [India], November 25 : IndiGo, Air India, and Akasa Air have assured passengers that safety remains their top priority following the eruption of Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano, whose ash clouds are drifting towards parts of India.

IndiGo, in a statement shared on X, said, "Following the recent eruption of the #HayliGubbi volcano in #Ethiopia, ash clouds are reported to be drifting towards parts of western India. We understand that such news may cause concern, and we want to reassure you that your safety remains our highest priority. Our teams are closely tracking the situation in coordination with international aviation bodies."

"We are fully prepared with all necessary precautions to ensure safe and reliable operations. Our 6E teams are available across all touchpoints to support you with any assistance you may need. We will continue to monitor the developments around the clock and keep you informed of any updates to help minimise inconvenience (if any)," the statement added.

Air India also issued a statement emphasising passenger safety, saying, "Following the volcanic eruption in Ethiopia, ash clouds have been observed over certain geographical regions. We are closely monitoring the situation and remain in constant touch with our operating crew. There is no major impact on Air India flights at this time."

Further, the airline stated that they "will take all necessary steps under our precautionary plans to ensure the safety of our passengers, crew and aircraft, which remains our top priority. Our ground teams across the network will continue to support passengers and keep them updated on their flights."

Meanwhile, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai issued a passenger advisory, noting that "A volcanic eruption in Ethiopia has affected airspace over parts of West Asia, which may impact some international routes. Passengers are advised to connect with their respective airlines to check the status of their flights before leaving for the airport."

Akasa Air also stated that they are "closely monitoring the volcanic activity in Ethiopia and its potential impact on flight operations in nearby regions."

"Our teams will continue to assess the situation in compliance with international aviation advisories and safety protocols and take necessary actions as required. At Akasa Air, passenger safety and well-being are our utmost priority," the airline wrote on X.

According to the Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VAAC), the explosive eruption began around 8:30 am UTC on Sunday and marks the first activity from the nearly 10,000-year-dormant volcano. Authorities and airlines continue to track the ash cloud closely to ensure safe air travel.

The Toulouse VAAC said the eruption has now stopped, but a "large ash plume is moving toward northern India," prompting meteorological agencies to closely monitor its trajectory. The volcano, situated in Ethiopia's Erta Ale Range, last erupted around 10,000 to 12,000 years ago.

Sunday's sudden activity sent towering ash clouds sweeping across the Red Sea toward Oman and Yemen before shifting eastwards, Al Arabiya reported.

Following the eruption, volcanic ash activity has been reported over parts of the Arabian Peninsula. Airlines issued cautionary notices for passengers flying through the Middle East, though no advisories have been connected to the ash drift toward India.

