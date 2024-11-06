Airstrike Kills Hezbollah Commander Responsible For Rocket Attacks on Metula

Jerusalem [Israel], November 6 (ANI/TPS): A Hezbollah commander who directed numerous rocket attacks on the northern Israeli city of Metula was killed in an airstrike in southern Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday morning.

Hussain Abd Al-Haleem Harb, who commanded the terror group's Khiam region, directed and personally carried out numerous rocket attacks against Israeli communities in the Galilee, particularly Metula.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was forced to cancel a visit to the city when a drone exploded near the municipality shortly before his arrival.

Over the past day, the Air Force struck approximately 70 Hezbollah and Hamas targets in Lebanon and Gaza, including terror squads, missile launchers, weapons storage facilities, and other infrastructure.

Meanwhile, troops in the southern Gaza area of Rafah killed several terrorists and uncovered a large amount of weaponry, including RPG missiles, explosives, and anti-tank missiles.

After the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023, Hezbollah began firing rockets and launching drones at northern Israel communities daily. More than 68,000 residents of northern Israel are displaced from their homes. Hezbollah leaders have repeatedly said they would continue the attacks to prevent Israelis from returning to their homes.

According to United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War, the terror group is forbidden from operating in southern Lebanon.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7.

Of the 97 remaining hostages, more than 30 have been declared dead.

Hamas has also been holding captive two Israeli civilians since 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor