Washington, DC [US], September 17 : World Bank President Ajay Banga’s statement that “I am the perfect example of Make in India,” in a recent interview, shows his remarkable journey but also serves as an inspiring journey of an Indian-educated youth who settled at one of the most influential positions in the global financial arena, Khalsa Vox reported on Sunday.

Ajay Banga who hails from India, spent his formative years and received his education exclusively from Indian institutes and didn’t pursue any educational course abroad.

Khalsa Vox reported that Ajay Banga’s journey underscored the quality and competence of education available within India and demonstrates that one can achieve great heights through dedication and hard work, regardless of where they start.

Banga in his interview, emphasized the role of luck, hard work, and the ability to seize opportunities in achieving success. He underscored that luck plays a significant part in one’s journey but added that the remainder of success is built upon relentless effort and capitalizing on opportunities as they arise.

Khalsa Vox reported that Banga was intrusted by US President Joe Biden during China’s growing challenge to the traditional Washington-led global financial order.

Banga’s unique perspective as an Indian-educated professional brings a fresh perspective to this challenge, illustrating the global significance of Indian talent and expertise.

The World Bank Chief also challenged the notion of a ‘Washington-dominated world.’ He pointed out that over half of the World Bank’s employees are located outside the United States, highlighting the institution’s global nature and the importance of diverse voices in shaping its future.

Ajay Banga’s vision for the World Bank is to redefine the mission of the organization and make it more inclusive.

Ajay Banga’s journey from an Indian youth to the helm of the World Bank serves as a testament to the potential that Indian education and talent hold on the global stage.

His vision for the institution, coupled with his pragmatic approach to geopolitics, promises to bring a fresh perspective to the world of global finance and development. As an inspiring figure, he showcases how dedication, hard work, and seizing opportunities can lead to extraordinary achievements, Khalsa Vox reported.

