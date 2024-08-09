Ajman Economic Department organises Media Forum 2024

Dubai [UAE], August 9 (ANI/WAM): The Department of Economic Development organised the 'Media Forum 2024' on Thursday coinciding with the closing ceremony of the "Economic Media Pioneers" diploma, a specialised diploma for young cadre.

The forum was attended by the department's partners, officials and leading media institutions.

During the event, graduates of the diploma presented some of their key projects, including smart device recycling, a women-only hotel, and smart rainwater harvesting.

The diploma was specifically designed for young Emirati talent, aiming to discover, educate, and empower them in the fields of economic and investment media. (ANI/WAM)

