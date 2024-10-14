Ajman Ruler issues decree establishing Higher Committee of Energy

Ajman [UAE], October 14 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has promulgated Emiri Decree No. (8) of 2024, establishing the Ajman Higher Committee of Energy. The decree applies to all entities currently involved in or seeking to engage in petroleum product trading within the Emirate and its free zones.

The newly formed committee will possess legal personality and capacity to fulfill its designated functions. It will operate under the oversight of the Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council.

According to the decree, the Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council shall appoint the members of the Higher Committee of Energy based on their demonstrated expertise and experience in relevant fields. The committee members shall serve a three-year term.

The Higher Committee of Energy shall be responsible for regulating the trading of petroleum products within the Emirate in accordance with international best practices; optimizing the level of services related to the energy sector, aligning the Emirate's energy sector with global trends and developments; enhancing safety and security measures within the Emirate.; and ensuring that operating establishments and related entities comply with all applicable federal and local regulations.

The decree supersedes any conflicting provisions in other legislations. It shall enter into force upon the date of its issuance and be published in the Official Gazette. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor