Ajman's GDP grew 5.7 pc in 2022: ASC

Ajman [UAE], July 6 (ANI/WAM): The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Emirate of Ajman grew by 5.7 per cent for 2022 as compared to 2021.

This can be attributed to the steady growth of the local economy and economic diversification policies despite challenges facing the global economy, according to Ajman Statistics Centre's (ASC) annual report.

Figures showed that the highest five contributors to the emirate's GDP last year were transformative Industries (19.2 per cent), construction (18.8 per cent), wholesale and retail trade (17.8 per cent), real estate (12.1 per cent) and electricity and water (14.6 per cent), and education (4 per cent). (ANI/WAM)

