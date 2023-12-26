Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is busy with Telugu debut ‘MaayaOne’ shoot

Mumbai, Dec 26 Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who is known for ‘Guilty’, ‘Ray’ and ‘Monica, Oh My Darling’, has started shooting for her Telugu film ‘MaayaOne’ in Hyderabad.

The film marks her debut in Telugu cinema and also stars Sundeep Kishan.

The film is directed by CV Kumar, who is known for films like ‘Iraivi’, ‘Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum’, ‘Soodhu Kavvum’ and ‘Pizza’.

Akansha said: "I reached Hyderabad one week before the shoot began, to prepare for the film and to also understand the team. Everyone has been extremely humble and sweet. CV Sir and Sundeep have been extremely supportive; it feels like the entire crew is a family.”

"Since it's my debut film in the Telugu language, I want to give my best. I have started learning Telugu with the help of a tutor. I am hoping to also dub my own lines; it will be a personal victory."

MaayaOne, directed by CV Kumar, promises to be a captivating cinematic journey, featuring the dynamic pairing of Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sundeep Kishan.

