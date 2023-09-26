Akshat Ajay Sharma shares his experience of directing Anurag Kashyap on 'Haddi'

Mumbai, Sep 26 Filmmaker and writer Akshat Ajay Sharma, who has directed the critically acclaimed film 'Haddi', said from assisting Anurag Kashyap on his films to directing him, it was a great experience.

Akshat, who has co written and directed Haddi, has been getting great response from everyone for the film.

The director in an exclusive conversation spoke about making a film on transgender and, working with Anurag Kashyap.

Talking about his working experience with Anurag Kashyap whom he has assisted as a director on his films, he said, "It was not at all difficult. The beauty of Anurag Kashyap is that whoever has worked with him, they have gone on to make amazing films. That is the culture he develops. There is a freedom that he gives with the responsibility. You always have the freedom to say anything when you work with him. He has been a pillar of support for me. Having him was great fun. He is a brilliant actor. "

Talking about making a film on a transgender, he said, "See you don't want to hurt anyone. We had discussed that we don't want to make the film a cliche or preachy. There is great depth in this community. They have been with us since the time of Ramayana. We have only known them as people who come to give badhai at our functions. But we wanted to show how they live, what they do. We have shown all of that with great honesty."

Haddi is a crime drama starring Nawazuddin, Anurag Kashyap and Ila Arun in key roles. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a double role in the film, one of which is transgender. The film was released on September 7 on ZEE5.

