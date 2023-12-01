Al Jundi Journal publishes its issue for December 2023

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 1 (ANI/WAM): Al Jundi Journal issued by the UAE Ministry of Defence has published its new December 2023 issue No. 599.

Through its latest issue, published in both Arabic and English, Al Jundi uses research and analysis to examine several vital issues and topics, along with the most significant events and news related to the Ministry of Defence and the UAE Armed Forces.

Under the title "COP28", Al Jundi said in its editorial, "Hosting the COP28 climate conference reflects the UAE's distinguished global standing in climate action and tangible contributions to leading global efforts aimed at mitigating the impacts of climate change on the world's populations".

The new issue of Al Jundi discussed the most prominent political, military, and security events, new weapons, as well as scientific and technological developments achieved by modern technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) in the military field.

Founded in 1973, Al Jundi's first issue was published in October, covering the news and activities of the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates. (ANI/WAM)

