Al-Qaeda aims to benefit from Taliban victory in Afghanistan: Russian Foreign Ministry

Terrorist organizations consider the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan as a victory of radicalism, and Al-Qaeda aims to benefit from the situation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said on Wednesday.

"The rise of the Taliban movement to power is viewed by other terrorist organizations as an undeniable victory for radicalism, in particular Al-Qaeda, which plans to benefit from this situation," Syromolotov told an international conference on the fight against terrorism, Sputnik reported.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov also said: "Unfortunately, the actions of the United States and its partners only undermine the situation. Instead of admitting mistakes and refusing to dictate, they took the financial leverage to push their demands on the Taliban movement."

The Taliban took over control of Kabul on August 15 and following this the country has been battered by deepening economic, humanitarian and security crises.

Post-Taliban takeover, the vast and rugged terrain on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border is again emerging as the world's number one terror hub.

Iraklis Voridis writing in Greek City Times had said that the problem has worsened manifolds by a recalcitrant Pakistan that is vigorously supporting the Taliban, by pressuring the world community to accept it, as it is, citing a humanitarian crisis and misery of the Afghan people.

Violence is already on the upswing targeting ethnic and religious minorities and could reach nightmarish proportions, without the domineering, yet ineffective, presence of American and the NATO forces.

( With inputs from ANI )

