Al-Zawahiri's death: US issues worldwide alert over possible Al Qaeda-led attacks

The US State Department has issued a worldwide alert after the death of Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in a precision drone strike in Kabul. President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced that the most wanted terrorist Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a drone strike in Kabul and added that "Justice has been delivered." United States on Tuesday cautioned its citizens to maintain a “high level of vigilance” while travelling abroad in the wake of a counter-terrorism operation that eliminated Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. In a worldwide alert, the US state department expressed concern over continued threat of terrorist attacks and “other violent actions” against its citizens and interests overseas.

The department stated that the attacks may employ a “wide variety of tactics including suicide operations, assassinations, kidnappings, hijackings, and bombings.”“As terrorist attacks, political violence (including demonstrations), criminal activities, and other security incidents often take place without any warning, U.S. citizens are strongly encouraged to maintain a high level of vigilance and practice good situational awareness when traveling abroad,” the state department alert said.“U.S. citizens abroad are urged to monitor the local news and maintain contact with the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate,” it added.One of the masterminds of the 9/11 attacks against the US in 2001, the Al-Qaeda chief, according to the US state department, had continued to urge his followers to attack America.The Taliban confirmed the killing of Zawahiri but condemned the drone strike in Kabul over the weekend. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that a strike took place on a residence, calling it a violation of "international principles." But US officials claimed that al-Zawahiri was the only person killed in the strike and that none of his family members was injured.

