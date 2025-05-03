Albanese, Dutton cast votes as Australia goes to polls

Canberra, May 3 Federal elections voting is underway in Australia as millions cast their votes, along with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton.

PM Albanese of the left-leaning Australian Labor Party has cast his vote in Grayndler in Sydney.

When asked whether he would win the booth, he said, "Marrickville West is my local hood. If we don't win this booth, we're in real trouble."

Albanese is hoping to make history by becoming the first Prime Minister in 21 years to win consecutive elections.

"Voting for lower taxes, stronger Medicare, affordable housing and 20 per cent off your student debt. Voting Labor," Albanese posted on X after casting his vote.

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, the latest Newspoll, published in The Australian, will give Albanese a reason to be optimistic, putting Labor ahead of the Liberal-National coalition (52.5 - 47.5 per cent after preferences).

"Obviously, I want a majority government; I want people to vote number one for the Labor Party. That gives the country the stability it needs in these uncertain times," Albanese said, speaking to ABC.

Meanwhile, Peter Dutton, the leader of the Liberal Party of Australia, has voted in his electorate of Dickson with his family.

"I am confident that Australians have seen through a bad government and confident that Australians cannot afford three more years of what we have experienced," he said.

"There are a lot of families who are doing it tough at the moment. I think people are voting, and there are a lot of us -- the quiet Australians -- out there today. A lot of quiet Australians have come out today to support the coalition, and we're looking forward to the outcome tonight," Dutton further said, standing outside the polling booth at Albany Creek State High School in Queensland.

Dutton is hoping to defy history and become the first opposition leader to unseat a first-term government.

Australians are eyeing the verdict on who will get the mandate to govern them for the next three years, as results reportedly will be declared tonight, as per the Australian time zone.

Both major parties are hoping to win at least 76 seats, giving them a majority in the 150-seat parliament.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor