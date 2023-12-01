Alia draws flak from netizens as she dons Ranbir's 'Animal' themed tee; fans say 'copying Deepika'

Mumbai, Dec 1 Actress Alia Bhatt, who was present at the special screening of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’, grabbed eyeballs for wearing a tee shirt with her husband’s character from the movie imprinted on it.

The photos and videos that went viral on social media, show Alia rooting for husband Ranbir, by wearing a white tee shirt with the latter’s character printed on it. The ‘Brahmastra’ actress completed the outfit with black formal coat and matching pants.

With a sleek open hairstyle, Alia made an appearance at the screening by walking hand in hand with mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, accompanied by her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

However, Alia’s gesture for her husband Ranbir did not go well with the netizens and they commented: “Now, who's copying Deepika?"

"Following in the footsteps of her senior," said another.

Another user wrote: "Deepika's impact."

One fan said: "The influence of global superstar Deepika. Alia is a huge DP fan and we all know it."

The other user said: "Create ur own style"

"Desperately copying Deepika," reiterated another.

'Animal' is co-written, edited, and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of 'Kabir Singh' fame.

'Animal' stars Ranbir, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The flick revolves around the complex relationship of a business magnate Balbir Singh (Anil) and his son Arjun Singh (Ranbir).

After tragedy befalls Balbir, Arjun sets out to exact vengeance against his rival Viraj Surve (Bobby) and pledges to never leave his family, leading to a gruesome gang war.

The film also stars Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and Suresh Oberoi, among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor