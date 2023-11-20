Alia, Kareena shower ‘love, respect’ on team India after WC, say ‘Our hearts are Won’

Mumbai, Nov 20 Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a heartwarming appreciation message for the Indian team, after they lost the World Cup final match against Australia, and showered their love and respect for the 'men in blue'.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Alia shared a picture of team India and wrote: “Our hearts are forever WON! Well played team India. We hold our heads up high.”

Kareena too shared a photo of Indian team on Instagram Stories and said: “Only LOVE and RESPECT Team INDIA tuff battle but well played @indiancricketteam.”

The team India was defeated by Australia at the World Cup 2023 match held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. India batted first and were bowled out for 240.

Meanwhile, on the work front Alia has ‘Jigra’ in her kitty. Kareena next has ‘The Buckingham Murders’, and ‘The Crew’ in the pipeline.

