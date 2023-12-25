Alia, Ranbir, KJo, Ayan celebrate Christmas at Mahesh Bhatt’s home

Mumbai, Dec 25 Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt hosted an intimate Christmas celebration at his residence, which was attended by his daughters Alia Shaheen, and Pooja, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar and others.

The videos shows the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actress wearing a green coloured one shoulder dress, with her hair tied in a bun, and a Christmas Santa headband on her head.

Alia completed the look with silver stilettos and a matching small handbag.

Ranbir was wearing a white shirt with black sleeveless jacket, and beige coloured trousers.

The ‘Brahmastra’ actor completed his look with sneakers.

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, and Karan Johar were also spotted at the venue.

The video shows KJo giving a warm hug to sisters Alia and Shaheen. Shaheen wore a black satin dress for the celebrations.

KJo took to the Instagram Stories and posted a picture with Pooja Bhatt.

He wrote: “Was so happy to spend an evening with someone I have known 3 decades ... shared diets and crazy stories to how superbly she held herself with such dignity in big boss! Merry Xmas Pooja!!! Big love to you”.

