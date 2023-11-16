Alia reacts to 'wipe it off' controversy on 'Koffee With Karan'

Mumbai, Nov 16 Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who graced the latest episode of the popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan' along with her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan, reacted to the "wipe it off" controversy surrounding her actor husband Ranbir Kapoor.

A few weeks ago, Alia Bhatt mentioned that Ranbir asked her to wipe her lipstick off because he doesn't like her wearing lipstick. This led to a huge controversy on social media with a section of the Internet users calling Ranbir an "apparent red flag" and a "toxic" partner. Some people also called Alia "blinded by her love" for Ranbir.

However, now Alia has reacted to the controversy saying that her husband is the exact opposite of what the people have perceived him to be.

The 'Udta Punjab' actress told the show host Karan Johar, "I have a very candid way of speaking. So when I talk about anything in my life, I like to imitate the person, give anecdotes, and make it personal. I feel a lot of things get picked out of context, which happened recently with the video. My team told me 'Ye kuch out of hand jaa raha hai'. I was like, okay theek hai jaane do".

She continued, "Then I realised that there were serious articles written about how he was a toxic man, and I thought, 'are we serious?' There are many issues in the world to give more attention to."

She further mentioned that there was a line that was crossed but there was nothing that could be said about it. "As long as your movies are doing well please don't complain sitting in your apartment in Bandra," she added.

Meanwhile, Alia registered a massive success with her last film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. Ranbir is currently gearing up for his upcoming gangster gangster film 'Animal' which will clash with his 'Sanju' co-star Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur' on December 1.

'Koffee with Karan' Season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

