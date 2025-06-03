All nations stood with India’s principled stand against terrorism: Jay Panda after concluding four-nation visit

New Delhi, June 3 The All-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda wrapped up its four-nation visit to Bahrain, Kuwait, Algeria and Saudi Arabia, where they conveyed India’s zero tolerance on terrorism as well as ‘New Normal’ policy, formulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in dealing with cross border terrorism.

Speaking to newsmen after arriving in the capital, the BJP MP described the four-nation tour as “very successful” and said all four countries understood India's principled stand on terrorism and also took clear steps against terrorism.

"This tour was very successful. The four countries we visited -- Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Algeria,have already taken firm steps against terrorism. Their stand is clear. They understand India's principled stand. Given India’s history, we do not need to offer justifications. We are a country that has, for thousands of years, offered shelter to persecuted people from around the world. We are a nation of non-violence."

He said that the delegation firmly presented the facts and figures, relating to Pahalgam terror attack, carried out by Pakistan-based terrorists and also informed the visiting nations about India’s strong and strategic response to it.

"We went there to present facts and figures, especially about the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. After that, the way India responded, this is India’s new normal: we retaliate against terrorist violence, and we do so in a precise and targeted manner."

"We have imposed economic sanctions, on trade, on visas, on maritime access. Our goal is to expose Pakistan's flawed policies and stop the open support it gives to terrorism," he added.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for establishing robust relationships with leaderships in the region.

"Over the past 10–11 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has built very strong relations with the leadership of these countries. Many of them have awarded him their highest civilian honours. With India’s current economic growth, these nations see India as an opportunity and want to work with us not only against terrorism but on many other shared goals," he said.

On Pakistan’s ongoing disinformation campaigns, Panda reiterated, "Pakistan continues to spread propaganda. For many years, it was on the FATF grey list, which restricted their ability to misuse international development funds. Now that it's not on that list, there are concerns of renewed misuse. We discussed this as well."

Panda further summed up the tour in a post on X, writing, “Concluded a significant four-nation parliamentary mission across Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Algeria. Over the past days, we’ve carried India’s strong message against terrorism, reinforced historic ties, and engaged in high-level dialogues. Grateful for the warm hospitality and meaningful discussions in each country. A special appreciation to my fellow delegation members, their insights, dedication, and teamwork were crucial in amplifying India’s voice throughout this mission.”

