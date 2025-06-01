All-party delegation arrives in Spain to present India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism

Madrid, June 1 The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, arrived in Madrid early Sunday to present India’s zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism.

During their visit, the delegation will meet with members of the Spanish government, the Indian diaspora and civil society representatives.

"The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by MP Ms. @kanimozhidmk and comprising members @RajeevRai, @CaptBrijesh, @GUPTAPC50and @DrAshokKMittal, arrived in Madrid today. Over the next two days, the delegation will meet with members of the Spanish government, the Indian diaspora and civil society representatives to present India’s stance of #ZeroToleranceForTerrorism," the Indian embassy in Spain posted on X.

The Kanimozhi-led parliamentarians include Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai, BJP MP Captain Brijesh Chowta (Retd.), RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta, AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, and Former Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the UN, Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri.

Earlier on Saturday, the delegation met Parliamentarians of Latvia, highlighting that India will not tolerate any nuclear threat and will respond accordingly to any act of terrorism by Pakistan.

"During the visit, we had the opportunity to meet Ingrida Circene, Chairperson of the Group for Promoting Cooperation with the Parliament on India, and H.E. Ms. Inara Murniece, Chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Committee, along with other esteemed members of both committees of the Saeima. In our discussions, we conveyed India's unified and unwavering stance of zero tolerance towards terrorism," Ashok Mittal posted on X on Saturday.

The delegation also met Latvian State Secretary Andzejs Vilumson and Ambassador Andrejs Pildegovics, Special Envoy for Latvia's UNSC Candidacy and shared facts on the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Vilumson reiterated Latvia's strong condemnation of the terror attack in Pahalgam in April and its unequivocal opposition to terrorism in all its forms.

The delegation, a part of India's global diplomatic outreach campaign to highlight the significance of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism, reached Spain following successful engagements in Latvia, Greece, Slovenia and Russia, reaffirming India's firm stance on combating terrorism.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor