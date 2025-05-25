All-party delegation calls Russia visit "successful and positive", hopes for support from Slovenia

Ljubljana [Slovenia], May 25 : DMK MP Kanimozhi, who led the all-party parliamentary delegation's visit to Russia, has called the visit "positive" and said that the Russian lawmakers and opinion makers were receptive of their views.

Speaking to ANI, Kanimozhi said that Russian leaders promised to stand with India and fight against terrorism. She said that the delegation is positive about their visit to Slovenia.

On delegation's visit to Russia, she said, "It was a very positive visit and Russia has always been very important partner and they respect us. Our Prime Minister and our External Affairs Minister has spoken to the leaders there and the President and the Foreign Minister about what happened in Pahalgam and they've explained our stand to them already and this delegation has been sent to represent just not the government of India but also the people of India and to express our anguish and pain about what is happening in the Indian soil under cross-border terrorism and how innocent people are being targeted."

"So, Russia, the lawmakers there, the opinion makers there were very receptive. They understood what we had come to communicate and they promised to stand with us and to fight against terrorism and to raise our voices together against terrorism," she added.

Kanimozhi said that India wants to put an end to terrorism and seek Slovenia's support in the fight against terrorism. She called out Pakistan for giving space to terrorists on the Pakistani soil.

When asked about the engagements in Slovenia, Kanimozhi said, "We are very positive. The delegation is very positive because this country stands for peace and harmony and justice and India is not seeking revenge. We just want justice to what has happened in our soil and we want to put an end to terrorism. So that is the message we've brought and we seek their support to stand with us to fight terrorism which has been, allowed to be nourished and grown and given a space in the Pakistani soil. And we've been time and again and our people of our country have been hurt and attacked. So we want to end this. So that is why the government of India has put together an all party delegation to reach out to the world."

The delegation led by Kanimozhi, includes SP MP Rajeev Rai, BJP MP Brijesh Chowta, RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta, AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal and former envoys Manjeev S Puri and Jawed Ashraf.

Ashok Kumar Mittal, who is part of the delegation, called delegation's visit to Moscow "highly successful." He said that the Russian government, legislature, think tank and media offered support to India and stated very clearly that Moscow does not appreciate any kind of terrorism.

On his visit to Moscow, he said, "First of all Moscow, the Moscow visit is highly, highly successful. Whatever our aim was, we could achieve it and outcomes are excellent. We could get support from all sectors of governance in Moscow. From the government side also, from the legislature side also, from the think tank side also and even their media also supported us and they said very clearly that Moscow doesn't appreciate any kind of terrorism on any part of the world. They would stand by India and will eliminate terrorism from the soil of the world and if Pakistan is the factory of terrorism, they will see how they can handle it and come what may, they will not allow terrorism to grow in any part of the world."

He expressed hope that Slovenia, like, Russia, will offer its support to India. He called Slovenia a "peace loving and growing country."

Ashok Kumar Mittal said, "I expect that the outcome which we could achieve in Moscow, we will also achieve in Slovenia because Slovenia is a very peace loving country, very growing country. They have around USD 35,000 per capita income. They know if terrorism comes on their soil or any part of the world, everyone is affected, even they will be affected, even if it is not directly on their soil because if the world grows, one country suffers terrorism, it affects other countries also. And India being fourth largest economy of the world but if it suffers because of terrorism, this will definitely impact other countries also because bilateral trade issues, public also moves out, tourism issues, everything suffers. So, we hope we will get the full support from this country too."

SP MP Rajeev Rai said, "Moscow's visit was very successful. We have fulfilled the expectations with which Akhilesh Yadav named me in the all-party meeting. Russia understands the pain of terrorism as it has suffered from terrorism....Terrorism is dangerous even to the country that gives birth to it. The people of Pakistan will soon understand that their military and government are following not just the world, but the Pakistanis too."

An all-party parliamentary delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi arrived in Slovenia's capital, Ljubljana, on Sunday. India's Ambassador to Slovenia, Amit Narang, and embassy officials received the Members of Parliament at the airport.

In a post on X, Indian Embassy in Slovenia stated, "'Taking Bharat's message to the world' The all-Party delegation led Hon'ble MP Smt. @KanimozhiDMK arrived in Slovenia. Warmly welcomed by Amb @Amit_Narang and Embassy officials."

The delegation led by Kanimozhi arrived in Slovenia after concluding their visit to Moscow. Apart from Russia and Slovenia, the delegation will visit Greece, Latvia, and Spain to highlight Operation Sindoor and reaffirm India's unwavering stand against terrorism.

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

