All-party delegation holds talks with NCOP Dy Chairperson, South Africa MPs on combating terrorism

Pretoria [South Africa], May 28 : The all-party parliamentary delegation, led by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday held talks with Deputy Chairperson of the National Council of Province (NCOP) of South Africa, P (Les) Govender, along with other Members of the Parliament of South Africa and conveyed India's stance on combating terrorism.

The delegation members explained the background of terrorist incidents in India, including April 22 Phalgam terror attack.

In a post on X, India's High Commission in Pretoria stated, "Hon'ble Deputy Chairperson of the National Council of Province (NCOP) of South Africa, Mr. P (Les) Govender, along with other Members of the Parliament of South Africa, met All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, Hon'ble MPs from India at the National Council of Provinces of South Africa. Delegation members explained the background of terrorist incidents in India, including Phalgam Attack, and conveyed India's united message of Zero tolerance for terrorism."

Earlier in the day, the delegation held talks with various ministers and parliamentarians of South Africa.

In a post on X, the High Commission stated, "Continuing the engagements in South Africa, All-party delegation was welcomed and received by Consul General, Ms. Ruby Jaspreet at Cape Town for a meeting with various ministers and parliamentarians of South Africa."

The all-party delegation received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora at their hotel in Johannesburg on Tuesday (local time).

Chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Jai Hind" echoed through the premises as members of the diaspora gathered to greet the Group 7 delegation with enthusiasm and patriotic fervour.

Earlier, after concluding their visit to Qatar, the all-party delegation departed from Doha to Johannesburg as part of their second leg of the four-nation visit to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism, and India's Operation Sindoor launched to avenge the dastardly April 22 Pahalgam attack in which Pak-sponsored terrorists brutally killed 26 people in the name of religion.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism. Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), leading to the elimination of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

