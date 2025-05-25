All-party delegation in New York underscores India's resolve to fight terrorism

New York [US], May 25 : The all-party delegation from India, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, engaged with prominent think tanks, academic leaders, and media in New York.

As per a statement by the Indian Consulate in New York, their discussions centered on India's resolution in combating terrorism.

In a post on X, the Consulate said, "The All-Party Delegation from India, led by Hon'ble MP Dr. Shashi Tharoor, engaged with prominent think tanks, academic leaders, and media in New York. The discussions underscored India's steadfast national resolve to combat terrorism united in voice, resolute in action."

The All-Party Delegation from India, led by Hon’ble MP Dr. Shashi Tharoor @ShashiTharoor, engaged with prominent think tanks, academic leaders, and media in New York. The discussions underscored India’s steadfast national resolve to combat terrorism — united in voice, resolute in… pic.twitter.com/FuXTTE8NKI— India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) May 25, 2025

Earlier in the day, the delegation visited the 9/11 Memorial in New York. The delegation aimed to show solidarity with the US in their stance against terrorism.

In a post on X, India's Consulate in New York said, "The All-Party Delegation from India, led by Dr. Shashi Tharoor, visited the National September 11 Memorial in New York. The delegation solemnly paid tribute to the innocent lives lost in the tragic 9/11 attacks and reaffirmed India's unwavering solidarity in the global fight against terrorism."

The All-Party Delegation from India, led by Dr. Shashi Tharoor @ShashiTharoor, visited the National September 11 Memorial @Sept11Memorial in New York. The delegation solemnly paid tribute to the innocent lives lost in the tragic 9/11 attacks and reaffirmed India’s unwavering… pic.twitter.com/WXIGKF7cN5 — India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) May 25, 2025

Tharoor said that the visit of their delegation to the 9/11 memorial symbolizes solidarity with the US in its fight against terrorism.

""Look, we went to the Memorial of September 11 to send a message that New York also suffered due to the issue of terrorists twenty years ago, this is our experience as well. We want them to understand that solidarity is essential in this matter," he told ANI.

The all-party delegation to United States, Guyana, Panama, Brazil, and Colombia led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor comprises of Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), G M Harish Balayagi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejaswi Surya, Bhubaneswar K Lata (all from BJP), Mallikarjun Devda (Shiv Sena) and Former Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

The delegation will project India's national consensus and firm stance on combating terrorism in all its forms. They will carry India's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism to the global community during their outreach.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor