All-Party Delegation Leader Tharoor holds talks with US SFRC on India-US strategic partnership

Washington DC [US], June 6 : All-Party Delegation Leader and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor held discussions with the United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee on strengthening the India-US strategic partnership, regional security, and global cooperation.

Tharoor said that he was grateful towards the US for their steadfast commitment to deepening the bilateral ties between the two countries.

"Excellent meeting with the United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee yesterday on Capitol Hill. Productive discussions on strengthening the India-US strategic partnership, regional security, and global cooperation. Grateful for the insightful exchange of views and their steadfast commitment to deepening our bilateral ties," he stated.

"Attendees included Senator James Risch, Chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Leaders of the SFRC subcommittee dealing with South Asia and Counterterrorism Senator Dave McCormick and Senator Jacky Rosen, Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Senator Mark Warner, Member of SFRC and Intelligence Committee Senator John Cornyn and Member of Homeland Security Committee Senator Elissa Slotkin," he said.

He also had an 'excellent' meeting with the House Foreign Affairs Committee leadership.

"Yesterday: an excellent meeting with the House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC) Leadership," he stated in a post on X.

He also held talks with Senator Andy Kim on a range of issues dealing with terrorism.

In a post on X, he said, "An excellent and constructive meeting with Senator Andy Kim today on a range of issues dealing with terrorism and the broader geostrategic picture in the Indo-Pacific. We left feeling we had found a friend."

Kim acknowledged that India is a critical US partner in the Indo-Pacific, and he wanted to advance the cooperation on a free, open, and prosperous region.

"Today, I met with members of an Indian parliamentary delegation to discuss recent events in the region, including developments with Pakistan and with China. We exchanged views on opportunities for greater economic and technological cooperations. India is a critical U.S. partner in the Indo-Pacific, and I am committed to working with them to advance our cooperation on a free, open, and prosperous region."

He also met the India Caucus leadership.

"Yesterday, a wonderfully positive meeting with the India Caucus leadership," he said.

Tharoor met the Vice President of the US, JD Vance.

Shashi Tharoor shared the meeting details in a post on X. He noted that deliberations took place on various important issues, including counter-terrorism and enhancing technological cooperation between the two countries.

"Excellent meeting with Vice President JD Vance today in Washington DC with our delegation. We had comprehensive discussions covering a wide array of critical issues, from counter-terrorism efforts to enhancing technological cooperation. A truly constructive & productive exchange for strengthening India-US strategic partnership, with a great meeting of minds," he stated.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is leading the all-party delegation which includes Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), G M Harish Balayogi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejaswi Surya, and Bhubaneswar Kalita (all from the BJP), Mallikarjun Devda (Shiv Sena), former Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora.

