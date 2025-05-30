All-party delegation led by Baijayant Panda to visit Algeria after Gulf tour

Algiers (Algeria), May 30 : In a significant diplomatic push against terrorism, India has dispatched an all-party parliamentary delegation to Algeria from May 30 to June 2, 2025, aimed at strengthening global cooperation in counter-terrorism efforts.

The move comes in the wake of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, which claimed 26 lives, including that of a foreign tourist.

Led by Baijayant Jay Panda, Member of Parliament and former Minister, the delegation includes senior parliamentarians and officials such as Dr. Nishikant Dubey, S. Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma, Asaduddin Owaisi, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

This visit to Algeria follows prior stops in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia as part of India's wider diplomatic outreach under Operation Sindoor.

According to the Embassy of India in Algiers, the delegation will focus on countering cross-border terrorism, with special emphasis on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, and aims to deepen bilateral and multilateral cooperation between India and Algeria on counter-terrorism intelligence and strategy.

Before arriving in Algeria, the delegation spent two days in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where they held extensive discussions with senior government officials, policy think tanks, media representatives, and the Indian diaspora. Baijayant Jay Panda toldthat the talks were open and candid, particularly on the challenge of terrorism.

"Saudi Arabia has a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, like us. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia following the Pahalgam attack and the joint statement by both governments made it clear that there is no tolerance for any kind of terrorism," Panda said.

He also highlighted the strengthening ties between India and Saudi Arabia in defence, counterterrorism, and trade, describing Saudi Arabia as a major regional power. The delegation also visited Diriyah, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its traditional mud-brick architecture.

The visit is part of India's broader Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 to target terror camps linked to multiple terror groups following the Pahalgam attack.

The parliamentary delegation's mission underscores India's firm resolve to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and build stronger international partnerships to address this global menace.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor