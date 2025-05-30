All-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi meets Latvian officials in Riga

Riga [Latvia], May 30 : The all-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi met with Andzejs Vilumsons, the State Secretary of Latvia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Andrejs Pildegovics, Ambassador of Special Tasks of the Secretariat of the Candidate of Latvia to the UN Security Council and Permanent Representative of Latvia to the UN on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the delegation led by Kanimozhi held a joint meeting in Latvia's Riga with the chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Committee and the Friendship group of Parliamentarians for India.

The meeting was held at the Latvian Saeima, which is a unicameral parliament of Latvia.

The delegation members also interacted with think tank members and senior officers from the foreign and other ministries.

The Kanimozhi-led delegation arrived in Latvia's capital, Riga, on Friday. India's ambassador to Latvia, Namrata Kumar, welcomed them.

Following the arrival of the all-party delegation in Latvia, the Indian Ambassador to Latvia, Namrata Kumar, stressed the importance of the Indian delegation's visit to Latvia.

She said that the delegation will stress India's position on terrorism and its zero tolerance for the issue.

She further mentioned that during the first high-level visit following the opening of the resident mission in Latvia, the delegation will also speak about mobilising a global alliance for the fight against terrorism.

"The delegation is here especially for a very specific objective to stress our position on terrorism, zero tolerance for terrorism and our continuous fight against terrorism. India and Latvia share very strong and friendly relations. This is also testified by the fact that last year we opened our resident Mission here, which shows that the bilateral relations between the two countries are growing. This is the first high-level visit after the opening of the resident mission in Latvia... Our delegation will speak about mobilising the global alliance for the fight against terrorism", she told ANI.

Namrata Kumar further informed that the all-party delegation will meet the Latvian parliamentarians. The delegation is also scheduled to meet with the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Latvian Parliament, which is called "Saeima."

"They are going to be meeting the parliamentarians - amongst the parliamentarians, they are specifically going to carry out meetings with the chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Committee of their Parliament, which is called Saeima... When it comes to the Baltic Assembly, where the parliamentarians of the three Baltic countries - Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia are represented. It means when our delegation, coming from India, is going to speak to the members of the Latvian parliamentarians, they are also going to promote the idea and the whole objective that they are coming with to the other two countries", Kumar further said.

On Thursday, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, leading an all-party delegation to Greece, said India has made it clear that it will no longer distinguish between individual acts of terror and state-sponsored terrorism.

While interacting with the Indian diaspora on Wednesday (local time), she added that the government's outreach, which includes opposition MPs, reflects a united stance against cross-border terrorism and a firm resolve to say "no more" after years of suffering.

"Our Prime Minister and the Government of India have made a decision to reach out to countries. Our delegation, except Capt Brijesh Chowta, is made up of all of the opposition parties. Our Prime Minister and the country have clearly stated that we will no longer differentiate between state-sponsored terrorism and terrorist activities of individuals and groups. India has suffered enough, and the time has come to say no more," Kanimozhi said.

The delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, also includes Rajeev Rai (Samajwadi Party), Mian Altaf Ahmad (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference), Brijesh Chowta (BJP), Prem Chand Gupta (Rashtriya Janata Dal), Ashok Kumar Mittal (Aam Aadmi Party), and Former envoys Manjeev S Puri and Jawed Ashraf.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor