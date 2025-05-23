All-party delegation led by MP Kanimozhi received by Russia's Federal Assembly

Moscow [Russia], May 23 : An all-party parliamentary delegation led by DMK Member of Parliament Kanimozhi was received on Friday by Leonid Slutsky, Chair of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, along with other Members of the State Duma.

The members of the delegation received by Russia's Federal Assembly included Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Rajeev Rai, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Captain Brijesh Chowkta, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Prem Chand Gupta, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, and former Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri.

"MPs@KanimozhiDMK,@RajeevRai,@CaptBrijesh,@guptapc50,@DrAshokKMittaland@ambmanjeevpuriare received by the Chair of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs H.E. Mr. Leonid Slutsky along with other Members of the State Duma," posted on X.

Earlier in the day, the delegation also met with First Deputy Chair of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs, Andrey Denisov, and other Russian senators in Moscow.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Russia stated, "Together in the fight against terrorism! All-Party Delegation led by Hon'ble MP @KanimozhiDMK in the Federation Council of the Russian Federation with First Deputy Chair of the Committee on International Affairs HE Andrey Denisov and other Senators."

India's Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, briefed the all-party parliamentary delegation on various aspects of India-Russia ties earlier today.

The all-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi arrived in Moscow on Friday. India's Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, received the delegation.

The delegation's visit spans several countries, including Russia, Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, and Spain, highlighting Operation Sindoor and India's unwavering fight against terrorism.

The delegation led by Kanimozhi includes SP MP Rajeev Rai, NC MP Mian Altaf Ahmad, BJP MP Captain Brijesh Chowkta, RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta, AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, former Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri and NCP MP Jawed Ashraf.

The all-party delegation projects India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will convey to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism.

Earlier, Kanimozhi said the government has sent MPs from various parties to different countries to present India's position on terrorism and explain the decision to engage with Russia in the context of repeated terror attacks. She called it important to reach out to Russia at a time when India has been facing terror attacks repeatedly.

Speaking to ANI, Kanimozhi said, "Russia has been a strategic partner, and we have always worked together on diplomatic issues and trade. It becomes very important at this point to reach out to Russia, when we have been facing terror attacks time and again. We lost 26 lives in India, so the Government of India and the PM decided that MPs from across the country, from different parties, would be sent to represent the Indian stand against terrorism and explain our position to the world."

After completing the Russian visit, the delegation will travel to Slovenia, Greece, Latvia and Spain.

