All-party delegation led by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule arrives in Johannesburg

Johannesburg (Africa), May 27 : An all-party delegation led by NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday reached Johannesburg, where they were received by Prabhat Kumar, the High Commissioner of India in South Africa.

"High Commissioner Shri Prabhat Kumar welcomed and received All-Party Delegation led by Hon'ble MP@Supriya_suleto South Africa. Delegation carries 's message of ZeroToleranceforTerrorism and resolve to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestation," India's High Commission in South Africa wrote In a post on X.

Earlier today, after concluding their visit to Qatar, the all-party delegation departed from Doha to Johannesburg as part of their second leg of the four-nation visit to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism, and India's Operation Sindoor launched to avenge the dastardly April 22 Pahalgam attack in which Pak-sponsored terrorists brutally killed 26 people in the name of religion.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism. Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), leading to the elimination of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

In Doha, the delegation members held fruitful interactions with Qatari dignitaries at the Shura Council and the Government of Qatar, members of the media, academia, and think tanks, as well as the Indian community in Qatar, as said by the Embassy of India in Qatar in a statement.

As per the press statement, the all-party delegation met Mohamed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed Al Thani, Minister of State for Interior Affairs; Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti; and several other Qatari dignitaries.

The delegation members held a round-table discussion with the academic and think-tank community at the Middle East Council for Global Affairs. The delegation members also interacted with the media, including with the editorial team of leading newspapers Al Sharq and Peninsula. An Indian community reception was also held on May 26.

It was observed that during the various meetings, the Indian delegation conveyed India's zero-tolerance policy towards cross-border terrorism and briefed about developments since the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

The delegation shared that Operation Sindoor, conducted by India in response, was calibrated, targeted, and proportionate, demonstrating India's commitment to countering terrorism without escalating tensions.

They emphasised the need to stop differentiating between the terrorists and their backers and dismantle the cross-border terrorism infrastructure, which has been developed and used against India for several decades.

"The Qatar side emphasised its zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and stressed that terrorism must be condemned. The delegation appreciated the condemnation of the Pahalgam attack by the Government of Qatar and thanked the Qatari leadership for its support", the statement read.

