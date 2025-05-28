All Party-delegation led by Shashi Tharoor pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi bust at University of Panama

Panama City [Panama], May 28 : The all-party Indian parliamentary delegation led by Shashi Tharoor paid floral tributes to the Mahatma Gandhi bust at Peace Plaza of the University of Panama on Wednesday.

Speaking here, Shashi Tharoor said, "For us, today, it is very important that we come to the University which shapes the minds of the young people of Panama because we would like them to grow up not only with respect for the ideals and service of Mahatma Gandhi but also with respect for the valiant struggle he waged not just for peace but for freedom of our country."

"Mahatma Gandhi was a giant of our independence struggle against the British. He is known as the Father of our Nation, and he used the messages of truth, peace, non-violence, and love, but he overcame the oppression of 200 years of colonial rule with great determination and strength. For us, therefore, Mahatma Gandhi is an inspiration - both for the values that he represented and stood for and for his successful fights against those forces that were enslaving our people," said Tharoor.

The Group 5 delegation, led by Tharoor, also planted a sapling at the Peace Plaza of the University of Panama after paying their respects to the Mahatma Gandhi bust.

Earlier in the day, the delegation led by Tharoor met the President (Speaker) of the National Assembly, Dana Castaneda.

"Parliament Delegation led by Dr Shashi Tharoor met President (Speaker) of the National Assembly, Dana Castaneda. President Castaneda extended full support to India for its fight against terrorism," posted the handle of Panama in India on X.

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora, who is part of the delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, posted on X, "Had the opportunity to address Panama's vibrant Indian diasporaat the same hall where I met them in 2013 during my visit as India's MoS, Shipping. We also took aarti at the local Hindu temple, a moving reminder of our shared heritage. Proud of their warmth, enterprise and contributions."

The All-Party MPs' delegation, led by Tharoor, had earlier also visited the Indian Cultural Centre in Panama City and offered devotions at the beautiful temple there.

"It was moving to see our Muslim colleague Sarfraz Ahmed join his Hindu and Sikh colleagues at the temple. As he later told the audience, "jab bulane walon ko koi aitraaz nahin, toh jaane walo ko aitraaz kyon hoga?" Shashi Tharoor posted on X.

Earlier, the delegation led by Tharoor was conveyed of Guyana's support in India's fight against terrorism.

Guyana's side appreciated India's unity displayed through the all-party visit there.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "In a reception hosted by High Commissioner of India to Guyana, the Friends of India in Guyana conveyed a resounding message of unwavering support from the Indian community and diaspora in Guyana to their brothers and sisters in India that Guyana will stand with India in India's fight against terrorism."

"They underlined their unequivocal support to India in India's policy of Zero Tolerance for Terrorism and appreciated India's unity and resolve across the entire political spectrum displayed by the visit of the All-Party Indian Parliamentary Delegation from India," he added.

The delegation also held talks with the President of Guyana, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who condemned terrorism and said that terrorism has no place in the civilised world. He also affirmed Guyana's support to India.

The delegation led by Tharoor includes Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), G M Harish Balayagi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejaswi Surya, Bhubaneswar K Lata (all from BJP), Mallikarjun Devda (Shiv Sena), former Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in the United States, Guyana, Panama, Brazil, and Colombia.

The all-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

