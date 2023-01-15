All Passengers including 5 Indians feared dead in Nepal Plane crash

All 72 people on the plane, including the crew members and five Indian nationals, are feared dead in the Nepal plane crash on Sunday. “There are 68 passengers on board and four crew members… Rescue is underway, we don’t know right now if there are survivors,” the airline’s spokesman Sudarshan Bartaula told AFP. An ATR 72 aircraft of Yeti Airlines that flew to Pokhara from Kathmandu crashed in Pokhara of Kaski district this morning. According to reports, 32 bodies have been recovered so far in the tragic incident, which happened just 10 seconds before the landing.

A total of 68 passengers and four crew members were on board the aircraft that crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport, Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesperson of Yeti Airlines, told the Kathmandu Post. Among the passengers are three infants, three children, and 62 adults. The plane was piloted by captain Kamal K C and Assistant Captain Anju Khatiwada. According to Tek Bahadur KC, Chief District Officer of the Kaski district, the plane crashed into the Seti river gorge. Rescue operations are currently being conducted, he was quoted as saying by The Himalayan Times newspaper. Nepal airport authority officials said that the crash occurred due to technical glitch. 53 Nepali, five Indian, four Russians, one Irish, two Koreans, one Argentinian, and a French national were on board, as per the Nepal airport authority.