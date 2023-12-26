"All workers, diplomats safe": Israeli deputy ambassador over 'blast' near embassy in Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 26 : After a blast near the Israel embassy in New Delhi, Israel's Deputy Ambassador to India, Ohad Nakash Kaynar, said on Tuesday that the workers and the diplomats at the Israel embassy are safe and their security teams are investigating the matter further.

The Israeli Deputy Ambassador said, "This evening, several minutes after five, an explosion occurred in close proximity of the embassy. All our workers are safe, and all our diplomats are safe. Our security teams are working in full cooperation with the local Delhi security and they will investigate the matter further."

Delhi Police on Tuesday received a call that a blast had been carried out near the Israel Embassy in the Chanakyapuri area this evening; however, officials said that nothing as such was found at the spot of the incident.

The call was received by the Delhi Fire Services at around 6 p.m.

However, Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services, said, "So far, nothing has been found at the location."

The Delhi Police Crime Unit team and forensics team are present on the spot.

Also, Forensic Science Laboratory sources said that, till now, nothing has been found on the spot.

"Search is ongoing. The sound of a blast was heard from a security official standing there," FSL sources said.

A security guard standing near the embassy said," I heard a loud noise at around 5 p.m. The noise was similar to a tyre burst. I also saw smoke going up near a tree."

Further details are awaited.

