“Allies No Longer Expect Us to Walk Around With a Begging Bowl": Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif at Event (Watch Video)

In a candid acknowledgment of Pakistan's ongoing financial challenges, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared that the era of relying on foreign aid is over, stressing the need for economic self-reliance through trade, innovation, and investment. Speaking to military personnel in Quetta, the capital of restive Balochistan province, Sharif noted that even Pakistan’s closest allies no longer expect the country to approach them “with a begging bowl.” Instead, he said, these nations now look to Pakistan for meaningful partnerships built on mutual benefit.

“China is Pakistan’s oldest friend, a country that has stood the test of time,” the Prime Minister said. He further added that Saudi Arabia is one of our most trusted and reliable allies. The same can be said of Turkey, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. Sharif emphasized that these nations now expect Pakistan to engage with them through trade, commerce, innovation, research and development, education, health, and profitable investment opportunities, rather than relying on financial assistance.

Amid increasing tensions with India, Sharif made it clear that both he and Army Chief Field Marshal General Asim Munir are unwilling to continue bearing the weight of economic dependency. “Along with Field Marshal Asim Munir, I am among the last people willing to carry this burden of economic reliance on our shoulders,” he stated. “God has blessed Pakistan with vast natural and human resources. It is time we make full use of these assets and channel them into productive and sustainable ventures,” he said.

The remarks signal a potential shift in Pakistan’s foreign and economic policy — one focused on self-reliance, regional cooperation, and long-term development rather than dependence on external financial aid.