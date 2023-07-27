Almost 70,000 people enter Ethiopia from Sudan: IOM

Addis Ababa, July 27 The number of people entering Ethiopia from the violence-hit Sudan is nearing 70,000, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

The IOM said in its latest situation update that the ongoing armed conflict in Sudan has forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee to neighboring countries, reports Xinhua news agency.

Figures from the UN migration agency indicate that as of July 23, more than 69,000 people have arrived in Ethiopia through multiple border crossing points in the East African country's Amhara, Benishangul Gumz and Gambella regions.

The IOM said onward transportation is one of the key needs and gaps, which is further compounded by heavy rains that have made the conditions and terrains very difficult for aid workers to provide timely support.

Amid the continued number of people crossing into Ethiopia, the IOM stressed that inadequate access to life-saving services including food, non-food items, water and sanitation, as well as health services, has remained a challenge.

Earlier this week, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairssaid among the total arrivals, the number of Ethiopian returnees account for about 49 per cent while Sudanese nationals make up 30 per cent.

Brutal fighting erupted in Khartoum on April 15 and swiftly escalated in different parts of the country.

The ongoing fighting is pitting the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the paramilitary group.

Both sides have accused each other of initiating the conflict.

Deep differences had emerged between the SAF and the RSF, particularly regarding the latter's integration into the army as stipulated in a framework agreement signed between military and civilian leaders on December 5, 2022.

The conflict has so far killed more than 3,000 people and injured over 6,000 others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor