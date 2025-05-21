"Always remained a concern": Ex-US NSA Bolton on Pakistan's ability to handle nuclear weapons

Washington DC [US], May 21 : Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton has expressed concerns over Pakistan's ability to handle its nuclear arsenal, backing Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remarks on the matter.

Bolton emphasised that nuclear safety has always been a top priority for the US, especially in regions with potential security risks.

Bolton recalled discussing nuclear security with Pakistan's President Pervez Musharraf during a post-9/11 visit, highlighting the longstanding concerns about Pakistan's nuclear capabilities.

While speaking to ANI, Bolton said, "The security of nuclear weapons is of very high priority for the United States anywhere in the world. Since I served in the George W Bush administration during the 9/11 and went with the then Secretary of State Colin Powell to Pakistan and then to India. One of the subjects that Colin Powell raised specifically with then-Pakistan President Parvez Musharraf was how secure Pakistan's nuclear capabilities were. It has always remained a concern, and given India's common border with Pakistan, it's a very important concern."

He warned about the dangers of nuclear weapons falling into the hands of terrorists or irresponsible commanders, emphasising the need for close attention to Pakistan's nuclear security.

"We can never say that we can rest easy and completely relaxed, that we have it under control, because the risk of these nuclear weapons falling into the hands of terrorists or irresponsible commanders making their own decisions about using nuclear weapons would be very dangerous," said Bolton.

During his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Rajnath Singh had urged the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to take charge of Pakistan's nuclear weapons. He also asked if nuclear weapons are safe in the hands of an "irresponsible and rogue nation" like Pakistan.

Meanwhile, on Pakistan using Turkish drones against India and Turkey's military support to Pakistan, Bolton said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's administration has "expansive ambitions" around the world.

Bolton downplayed the sophistication of Turkish drones but noted Turkey's "expansive ambitions" and "neo-autonomous aspirations," warning that Turkey's military support to Pakistan warrants close attention.

"Turkey's drones are not the most sophisticated. The Erdogan administration has very expansive ambitions around the world. Erdogan has neo-autonomous aspirations, and the kind of support they are offering to Pakistan is something that bears very close attention going forward," Bolton said.

Earlier on May 9, while addressing a press briefing, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi had said, "On the night of May 7 and 8, the Pakistani army violated Indian airspace several times over the entire western border to target military infrastructure. Not only this, the Pakistani army also fired heavy-calibre weapons along the Line of Control. Around 300 to 400 drones were used to attempt infiltration at 36 locations."

