Amala Paul ties knot with Jagat Desai: ‘Married to my divine masculine’

Kochi, Nov 6 Actress Amala Paul has tied the knot with her partner Jagat Desai in a dreamy wedding here, and said that she is celebrating the love and grace that brought them together.

Amala was earlier married to director A. L. Vijay, but they got divorced in 2017.

Taking to social media, Jagat shared lovestruck pictures with his ladylove Amala, wherein both can be seen in matching lavender outfits.

Amala wore a lavender lehenga with a choker and earrings. She kept her hair open with white flowers on it. The actress opted for a minimal dewy makeup.

The pictures have a backdrop of a riverside. The geo tag location is Bolgatty, Kochi.

Jagat captioned the post: “Two souls, one destiny, walking hand-in-hand with my divine feminine, for the rest of this lifetime.”

Amala wrote: “Celebrating the love & grace that brought us together... #Married to my divine masculine... Seeking your love and blessings”.

On the work front, she made her acting debut in the Malayalam film ‘Neelathamara’. She was last seen in ‘Bholaa’. She next has ‘Aadujeevitham’, and ‘Dvija’ in the pipeline.

