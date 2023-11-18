Amar Upadhyay calls his real, reel daughters as 'fearless'

Mumbai, Nov 18 Actor Amar Upadhyay, who is playing the role of Ganga Prasad in the social drama ‘Doree’, proudly dons the hat of a father both on screen and offscreen.

Amar is certain that his onscreen daughter Doree and real daughter Chenab will be an inspiration to a generation.

He said: “I’m grateful for the love that has come for our show Doree and the conversation it has created around girl child abandonment. Being a real-life father to a beautiful daughter named Chenab, I deeply resonate with the character of Doree, my on-screen daughter.”

“Much like Doree, Chenab is fearless and stands up for herself. Whether on or off screen, I take immense pride in being a father to these two inspiring daughters,” he added.

Shedding light on girl child abandonment, 'Doree' is the story of a six-year-old girl Doree (played by Mahi Bhanushali), who challenges patriarchy and fights with the regressive thinking of Kailashi Devi (played by Sudhaa Chandran).

In the current storyline, Ganga Prasad, portrayed by Amar, rescues Doree from getting burned in a dumping yard. He prays to Sankata Maiya to save an unconscious Doree, fearing that he might lose her.

Serendipitously, Amar prays for the well-being of his real-life daughter, Chenab, who is making great strides with her entrepreneurial streak.

It airs on Colors.

