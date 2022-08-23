Amazon opens new delivery station in UP

Lucknow, Aug 23 Amazon India on Tuesday announced the launch of a new delivery station in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Spread across 22,000 square feet, the new station will enable Amazon to further strengthen its last-mile delivery network and ensure faster deliveries across the city of Ghaziabad and in adjoining areas in the lead up to the festive season.

According to a release, the new delivery station will create diverse and meaningful work opportunities for all backgrounds, genders, age groups, and ethnicities in the state.

These opportunities will be in roles ranging from workplace health and safety, station managers, process associates, and Amazon Flex delivery partners who work collaboratively to help deliver products.

Rakesh Sachan, Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Khadi, Village Industries, Sericulture, and Textile, Government of Uttar Pradesh, said: "Over the years, we have built a strong investment threshold in Uttar Pradesh, allowing investments from across the country and different parts of the world. This has opened opportunities for businesses to expand their footprint with added job opportunities, with a positive economic impact in the region. We are appreciative of Amazon and other companies for their continued trust and investment in the development of Uttar Pradesh."

Amazon India has signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and Export Promotio of Uttar Pradesh.

Karuna Shankar Pande, Director, Last Mile Operations, Amazon India said: "In line with our vision of making e-commerce a part of everyday life, we have expanded our last mile delivery network in Uttar Pradesh with a new delivery station spread across 22,000 square feet in Ghaziabad. This expansion will enable faster, convenient and reliable delivery for customers. It will also create hundreds of work opportunities, including flexible opportunities for drivers with Amazon Flex and I Have Space partners in the city as we continue our long-term investment in infrastructure and technology."

Delivery stations are the starting point for Amazon's 'last-mile delivery' in which ordered products are consolidated from fulfilment centres and sortation centres and delivered to the doorstep of customers in the surrounding area.

Over the years, Amazon has invested in deepening its presence in Uttar Pradesh and now has close to 160 Amazon owned and Partner Delivery Stations that ensure direct delivery presence in close to 1,300 pin codes across the region.

