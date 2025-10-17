Ambassador Alipov highlights key achievements as India-Russia mark 25th anniversary of strategic partnership

New Delhi [India], October 17 : Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, highlighted the key achievements of bilateral cooperation between New Delhi and Moscow during a seminar on Thursday.

Sharing the details of the event on Telegram, the Russian Embassy said, "On October 16, at the Vivekananda International Foundation in New Delhi, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov addressed a seminar dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Russia-India Declaration on Strategic Partnership."

The post noted that Ambassador Alipov elaborated on the key achievements of bilateral cooperation and flagship projects in the trade and economic, scientific and technical, and humanitarian spheres. Special attention was paid to pioneering Russian-Indian initiatives in joint space exploration, Arctic research, as well as strengthening military-technical cooperation and energy security, including through the use of peaceful nuclear technologies.

As per the post, Ambassador Denis Alipov also noted that during the upcoming 23rd Bilateral Summit later this year, the two countries will celebrate another significant milestone in the history of Russian-Indian relations the 15th anniversary of their elevation to the level of a special and privileged strategic partnership.

Among other speakers at the seminar were Ambassador Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, & former Foreign Secretary of India, Ambassador D. Bala Venkatesh Varma, Member, National Security Advisory Board, and former Indian Ambassador to Russia, and Dr Arvind Gupta, Director, Vivekananda International Foundation.

The post highlighted that the guests of the event, including representatives of local socio-political, expert, academic circles, and the media, were presented with a thematic exhibition prepared by the Russian Embassy in India, highlighting the history of the bilateral strategic partnership.

On Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to India, Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov said preparations were progressing "very intensively" with a "comprehensive agenda" that includes economy and defence. "We are looking forward to a very productive visit of the Russian President to India later this year," Alipov said on Thursday.

According to sources, India and Russia are finalising the dates for Putin's visit, which is expected to take place in early December. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is also likely to visit India ahead of the summit to discuss bilateral matters and finalise agreements.

The visit, announced earlier by the Kremlin, is expected to focus on strengthening cooperation in trade, defence, energy, and emerging technologies. Lavrov, speaking at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, confirmed that President Putin's visit is planned for December, reflecting ongoing diplomatic coordination between New Delhi and Moscow.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor