Ambassador Kwatra meets CEO Lockheed Martin, discusses India-US industrial cooperation

Washington DC [US], October 25 : India's Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, met Jim Taiclet, CEO of Lockheed Martin, and held discussions on the industrial cooperation between New Delhi and Washington DC, with a special focus on Atmanirbhar Bharat goals.

Sharing the details in a post on X, Ambassador Kwatra said, "Met Jim Taiclet, CEO, @LockheedMartin. A very productive conversation on the India-US industrial cooperation, especially under the rubric of our Atmanirbhar Bharat goals where U.S. defense companies have a key role to play."

US aerospace giant Lockheed Martin, headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is a global security and aerospace company that is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

The official website of Lockheed Martin noted that with a presence in India for over 30 years, Lockheed Martin opened an India subsidiary in New Delhi in 2008 and has supported and aligned itself with various initiatives of the Government of India, like Make in India, Startup India and Skill India.

Some notable partnerships between India and Lockheed Martin include the C-130J Super Hercules. The official website of Lockheed Martin said that the Indian Air Force operates a fleet of 12 C-130Js. The IAF's C-130J fleet represents the first major military contract between the U.S. and India in more than 40 years.

The MH-60 Romeo partnership between the Indian Navy and Lockheed Martin is significant in anti-submarine (ASW) and anti-surface warfare (ASuW) capabilities.

The website also highlighted Sikorsky - a Lockheed Martin company - that relies on a joint venture company called Tata Sikorsky Aerospace Ltd. (TSAL), in Hyderabad, India, as the manufacturing base for its global supply of cabin aerostructures for the S-92 helicopter.

Last year, CEO Jim Taiclet held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and agreed to strengthen the defence and industrial ties between the two nations. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was also present at the meeting.

