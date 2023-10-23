Ambassador of France to India Thierry Mathou submits credentials to President Murmu

New Delhi [India], October 23 : Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Monday.

On this occasion, the French Ambassador underscored the historic ties of friendship, solidarity and trust between India and France, which in the past 25 years have led our two countries to develop an exceptionally successful strategic partnership, said the French Embassy in India.

Ambassador Mathou recalled the historic visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Paris as Guest of Honour of France's National Day on July 14, and President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India for the G20 Leaders Summit in September. He stressed his commitment to delivering on the ambitious vision that the two leaders have set for the future of the France-India strategic partnership, all the way to 2047.

According to the French Embassy in India, Ambassador Mathou outlined that this partnership is strategic in nature, and universal in scope. It encompasses a partnership for security and sovereignty, through which India and France strengthen their strategic autonomy and contribute to stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific; a partnership for the planet, with the goal of combining growth with environment protection in India, and spearheading international action on global challenges together in the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

Additionally, he highlighted the partnership for the people to tap into the immense reservoir of friendship and mutual admiration between the French and Indian peoples to build bridges between our artists, students, innovators and entrepreneurs.

Lastly, Mathou thanked President Murmu for her support to the advancement of Indo-French ties.

Today, Ambassador Mathou, accompanied by his spouse, also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

On this occasion, he wrote in the Visitors' Book: "On the official beginning of my mission in the Republic of India, I wanted to pay homage and seek inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi. His voice speaking up for peace, unity, non-violence and tolerance had inspired millions, and continues to resonate today across continents, an enduring and powerful contribution from India to the world. This universal message is more relevant than ever."

