Ambassadors of Argentina and Uruguay visit Golden Temple

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], January 7 : The Ambassadors of Argentina and Uruguay, Mariano Caucino and Alberto Guani, paid a visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar today to offer their respects and enhance diplomatic relations between their countries and India.

Ambassador Guani shared, "I have come here to express our gratitude on the new year and try to build closer ties between India and Uruguay."

Meanwhile, Ambassador Caucino said, "We came here to pay our respects to the community, and to have the blessings for the prosperity and happiness of the Indian people and the relationship between our countries ... we are excited to be visiting for the first time."

The visit is a significant gesture towards strengthening the diplomatic bond between Argentina, Uruguay, and India. Both Argentina and Uruguay have enjoyed strong ties with India across various sectors, including trade, defence, technology, and culture.

Argentina and India celebrated 75 years of diplomatic relations in February 2024, marking a deep and longstanding partnership that has been solidified through various official visits. Diplomatic relations between India and Argentina were first established in 1949, following the opening of India's trade commission in Buenos Aires.

In 2019, India and Argentina elevated their relationship to a strategic partnership, underscoring their mutual respect and shared democratic values. Argentina has also reciprocated India's diplomatic outreach, with the Indian Consulate General in Mumbai established in 2009.

The countries continue to engage in cooperative exchanges, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Javier Milei maintaining positive ties, including social media exchanges celebrating each other's political victories.

As for Uruguay, India established diplomatic relations with the country in 1960. India's Embassy in Buenos Aires also represents Uruguay, and bilateral interactions have been strengthened through high-level visits.

Notably, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi visited Uruguay in 1968, and President Luis Lacalle Pou attended the 3rd Voice of Global South Summit in 2024. There are approximately 1,000 Indians living in Uruguay, with many working in the IT sector.

The visits of both ambassadors reinforce the commitment of India to strengthening ties with both Argentina and Uruguay, with a focus on economic cooperation, cultural exchanges, and people-to-people connections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor