American Airlines Plane Collides With Washington DC Police Helicopter Midair at Ronald Reagan National Airport (Watch Video)

Mass casualties were reported, and flight services halted at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in the United States after a helicopter and an American Airlines flight appeared to collide with each other in midair. According to initial reports, American Airlines Flight 5342 from Wichita, Kansas, collided with a Washington DC Police copper.

The White House has confirmed it was a commercial airliner that collided with a military helicopter while heading towards Ronald Reagan National Airport.

Please say a prayer for everyone involved in the mid-air collision near Reagan airport this evening. We're monitoring the situation, but for now let's hope for the best. — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 30, 2025

US Vice President JD Vance has confirmed the plane accident which involved two aircraft colliding in a midair, in a post on X he wrote that he is monitoring the situation. "Please say a prayer for everyone involved in the mid-air collision near Reagan airport this evening. We're monitoring the situation, but for now let's hope for the best."

Video of Crash

Webcam at the Kennedy Center caught an explosion mid-air across the Potomac. https://t.co/v75sxitpH6pic.twitter.com/HInYdhBYs5 — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) January 30, 2025

A webcam video from the Kennedy Center captured the incident. “All takeoffs and landings have been halted at DCA. Emergency personnel are responding to an aircraft incident on the airfield. The terminal remains open. Will update,” Reagan Airport said. The DC Fire and EMS Department confirmed that a “small aircraft” had crashed into the Potomac River in the vicinity of the airport, adding that fireboats had been deployed.

An emergency repose team at the site of crash and rescue is underway, reports suggested an American Airlines plane collided with a helicopter in a possible midair collision while landing at Reagan National Airport in Washington DC.

American Airlines Plane Crash at Ronald Reagan National Airport

🚨#BREAKING: A significant emergency response is underway, and a mass casualty has been declared after an American Airlines jet collided with a D.C. Police helicopter in a possible midair collision.



📌#Washington | #DC



Currently, a significant emergency response is underway in… pic.twitter.com/yR5GYGocQr — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 30, 2025

The 60 people on board on American Airlines commercial flight that struck the helicopter. One body has been recovered from a rescue boat, though the victims' identities remain unclear. The type of aircraft and the exact number of people on board have not yet been confirmed. Authorities have issued a ground stop for Reagan National Airport, and air traffic is being impacted by the crash in the Potomac River.

According to the news agency Reuters report, halted all takeoffs and landing at the Ronald Reagan National Airport in the Washington region as emergency personnel responded to an aircraft incident.