Florida [US], November 5 : As the US election unfolds, American singer Mary Millben has voiced her strong support for former President Donald Trump in his contest against Vice President Kamala Harris.

Speaking tofrom near Palm Beach, Florida, where she prepared to join a gathering of Trump supporters, Millben expressed her excitement about the election's significance for US democracy.

"It's been an exciting election season," she said, reflecting on the competitive nature of the race. Millben noted, "The president has had tremendous support and response this election from a diversity of communities across the country, specifically in the African-American community." She pointed out that key swing states, such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Arizona, would be pivotal in determining the election's outcome, stating, "The president has certainly over performed in these swing states."

In discussing the contest between Trump and Harris, Millben recognised the high stakes. "It's been a very, very competitive election, as every election should be. That's the beauty of a democracy," she commented. Millben emphasised the importance of voter turnout, highlighting the Republican Party's strong early voting numbers. "There is a very strong interest on who is elected, particularly in this election. That's because I know you have two different candidates, two different Americas on the table," she added.

When asked whom she is rooting for, Millben didn't hold back her allegiance. "I certainly want to see the President victorious tonight and serving again as our 47th President," she stated. However, she also underscored her commitment to her profession regardless of the election outcome. "My work certainly continues. I have the great privilege of being in a profession that doesn't necessarily depend on who's in the White House," she said.

Millben hopes for unity in the country, expressing, "My hope is when we wake up on November the 6th that we are a unified country, that we get behind the nominee."

Millben's perspective extends to the US-India relationship, where she believes Trump is the better choice for strengthening ties. "This current administration has not been as friendly to India, particularly compared to President Trump's four years in office. That's not an opinion, that's a truth," she asserted.

Millben noted Trump's previous administration fostered a close relationship with Indian Prime Minister Modi, which she believes is essential for future cooperation. "President Trump is the best leader for what is necessary to strengthen the US-India relationship," she concluded, adding that messages of support for Trump from India have been encouraging.

As the election approaches its climax, Millben's enthusiastic support for Trump underscores her hope for a presidency that bolsters not only American unity but also international relationships, particularly with India.

